9mobile introduces 4G LTE in Ibadan for high speed data experience

With the launch of this service, 9mobile customers in Ibadan can now enjoy optimized wireless 4G broadband and high-speed browsing experience anywhere in the city.

While speaking at the launch of the 4G LTE in Ibadan, the Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic stated that “We are excited to officially announce the roll-out of 9mobile 4G LTE service to our esteemed subscribers in Ibadan.

"We also just recently switched-on 4G in Ilorin, and this is all in fulfilment of our promise to continue to expand 4G access to cities across the country. With 9mobile 4G LTE, our customers can experience internet speed that is about 10 times faster than they are currently on which allows for enhanced multimedia, gaming and general data experiences.”

The 9mobile CCO also invited customers to take advantage of the special value data offers and enjoy the newly launched 4G service by subscribing to one of the following:

2GB plus free social media at N500, valid for three days,

7GB plus free social media at N1, 500 valid for seven days, and

3.5GB free data for streaming for the first 7days upon purchasing data plans of N1, 000 and above.

Customers interested in calling can dial *244*1# for the new MoreCliq offer and make calls for 11k/sec,” Stjepan said.

He also noted that the 9mobile 4G launch in Ibadan gives customers faster downloads, improved speeds, reduced latency and crystal-clear voice calls & video chat. “With 4G LTE 9mobile subscribers in Ibadan and other Nigerian cities will enjoy smoother video and music streaming, webpages that load in an instant and the ability to experience the internet in a speedier, richer way that can open up new potentials for customers in their personal and professional lives.”

Stjepan urged Ibadan residents to get on the 9mobile 4G network to experience unbeatable data offerings and services. “If you are glancing through restaurant reviews or using your GPS to navigate, or stream videos on YouTube or social media, 9mobile 4G LTE gives you the opportunity to do it all seamlessly. This 4G LTE launch is part of our commitment as a brand to continue expanding our 4G coverage to more cities nationwide,” Stjepan said.

With the launch of the 9mobile 4G service in Ibadan, 9mobile subscribers and residents of the city can now embrace a new chapter of possibilities for improved productivity and development in the historic city.

