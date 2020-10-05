First of all we’ve got to say that in spite of the shaky educational system we’ve got in Nigeria, it is still not far-fetched to say a good number of our teachers and lecturers deserve respect and applause for carrying out their responsibilities to society and posterity, regardless of the debilitating environment they’ve had to do it in.

Teachers' Day tekedia

That said, today is also a good time to talk about the teachers that made secondary school such an insane experience. In no particular order, here are 8 of them.

1. The math teachers who never missed a period

Everyone hated them, especially the folks in art class. They can beat shege as well.

2. The intro tech teacher who flogged for a living

Usually male. Delights in your tears. He’s the one other teachers call to help them flog. His main job is flogging, Teaching is a side hustle. He hurts more when you dust his beating than when he’s owed salaries. Proper sadist.

3. The evil french teacher

Only God knows why these ones are always angry.

ALSO READ: 10 students on dealing with strike & lockdown at the same time

4. The Yoruba teacher with weird english

In their defense they weren’t particularly hired for their English-speaking prowess. So let’s free them. Lol.

5. The English teacher that was fine as hell

May or may not wear glasses. Likely in her late early or mid 40s. Dresses to kill and has the math teacher eating from her palm. The Chemistry, Biology and Physics teachers are also lusting after her. Most female teachers hate her. Jealousy people.

6. The corpers senior boys and girls had a crush on

Lmao. Teenage / prepubescent thirsting was real man.

7. The teacher no one fears

LMAO. This usually was the CRK and/or Home Economics teacher.

8. And of course… the principal who reminds you weekly that your set is the worst the school has ever seen

“Your set is the worst I have ever seen in my 35 years experience of teaching.”