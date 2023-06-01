The sports category has moved to a new website.
8 die, 6 injured in Bauchi auto crash – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Abdullahi, the accident which involved one white private Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle with number plate BPP 041 and one white commercial Volkswagen Golf 3 car with registration number DX 65 EKY, occurred around 1.32 p.m.

FRSC rescue team after an accident (icir)
FRSC rescue team after an accident (icir)

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who confirmed this in a Road Traffic Crash report made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday, said six other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.

According to Abdullahi, the accident which involved one white private Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle with number plate BPP 041 and one white commercial Volkswagen Golf 3 car with registration number DX 65 EKY, occurred around 1.32 p.m.

He added that it took the corps’ personnel barely 10 minutes to arrive at the crash scene to clear the site.

Abdullahi, who attributed the cause of the crash to wrongful overtaking, said that items recovered included four mobile phones and ‘personal effects’.

“14 persons were involved in the fatal road crash and there were five male adults, six female adults, two male children, and one female child.

“Eight of them lost their lives on the spot and there were two male adults, three female adults, two male children and one female child,” said the FRSC boss.

He explained that the type of injuries sustained by the wounded victims included bruises, head injuries and fractures.

The sector commander explained that both the corpses of the deceased and the injured had been taken to the General Hospital, Darazo, for medical attention and identification.

Abdullahi, however, advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads, adding that the FRSC would not relent in its sensitisation of motorists about the traffic rules, signs and regulations in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

