Lagos State Police have reportedly arrested a 72-year-old prophet of Celestial Church of Christ, Jacob Adegboyega for allegedly killing a female university drop out he impregnated.

According to TheNation, the deceased, identified as Bunmi died during childbirth and the prophet reportedly buried her in the church premises without informing her parents.

Following her rustication at Babcock University in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State in 2014, when she was in 200L, Bunmi was said to have been taken by her father to live with her mother.

The deceased’s mother Derayo Omisipi, thereafter took her to Prophet Jacob for spiritual deliverance and protection, TheNation reports.

It was gathered that the prophet, who already had more than 10 wives took advantage of Bunmi’s stay in his church to lure her to bed and impregnate her.

It was also reported that the cleric didn’t allow the deceased to attend any antenatal clinic throughout the duration of her pregnancy.

Following her death, the cleric was said to have broken the news to her mother after he had buried her.

However, the father of the deceased reported the case to the police after the mother could not offer satisfactory explanation about Bunmi’s whereabouts.

Prophet Jacob has therefore been arrested and the matter in reportedly being handled by by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

While conforming the incident, the spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, Mr Bala Elkanah said the suspect had been charged to court for murder.