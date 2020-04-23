Lockdown Chronicles is a diary series, in which Nigerians unpack the realities, multi-dimensional struggles and the little victories they experience while dealing with an unprecedented pandemic which suddenly disrupted the life we were used to.

That coronavirus has messed up a lot of things and that people are reeling in its social and econo ic implications/ramifications is no news.

After looking at how it affects eating habits and the hallowed religious practices of Nigerians, we turn today to how this pandemic is fumbling people’s bags and how those who are managing to stay afloat are doing it:

Emmanuel/Fashion & Styling

Well... I'm in the fashion industry people are more concerned about eating and putting money somehow in their pockets, so no one is really making clothes now. So I'll say it's been stalled. Well... activities are at 15% as what we are doing basically is sorting out pending jobs we got before the lockdown.

Damola/Tech/Legal

Well, they’re [the ogas at the top] already trying to tell HR To determine how e go be.

We operate some states’ payroll, so some of our clients are affected too. Meaning if the FG doesn’t pay the states, the states won’t pay us.

Mostly it’s that monthly income from those states they use to offset salaries and all. So everybody dey try prove to management say dem dey work from home true true.

Dami/Media

Lol. I got fired so that’s not great. But I also haven’t been spending much on food and going out. So that’s the upside. Good thing is I started saving at the beginning of February and since I haven’t spent money on food and stuff, I actually have saved up way more than I planned to when I started saving so yeah that’s definitely a plus.

But I got fired because of corona.

Kenny/Teacher/Event planner

Three jobs came before the lockdown and I had to decline because: one, I love my life and two, lives are going to be at risk and I won’t be a party to that.

There’s a pending job I have, I’ve not accepted and I’ve not declined because it’s still far away in July but what if this whole shit doesn’t end there?

There are a lot of clients that has been asking for refunds from vendors and planners but I’m sure they can’t get it, that’s why we all came up with the #postponedontcancel hashtag because to be truthful, how do we pay back when a lot has gone into planning?

Mind you we are getting broke, a lot of people have spent clients’ money, and they are requesting for refund with pressure. How do we pay back ? Like how?

We are not even getting jobs cos people are supposed to avoid crowded places and there’s a ban on a gatherings.

Thankfully, my 9-5 job has been coming through for me. Still got paid up till April. May is not sure yet.

Aderemi/Law

See my account is red already. I am not getting any salary this month. We were lowkey hoping to get maybe half or even quarter but I pretty much doubt whether we will get either of that.

My office is broke. Even when we are working, na war before they pay what they are owing.

Bimbo/Marketer/Business woman

For me, I run a business, and it’s majorly from home. For my 9-5 job, I am into distribution/marketing for a major food company so I still get to work from home and because I am an essential worker, I still get to go on the field. So, thankfully, my bag is still secure.

James/House painter

Since the shut down start, where I wan go? Where I fit even go sef? Na paint I dey paint house, my wife dey sell snack for one school for the next street. Our work now, na standstill and we get two children.

We never make one naira since this corona nonsense start. Make government just allow us go work our work abeg. Make person no go finish the small money wey hin get. We go dey wear mask if na that one dem want.

