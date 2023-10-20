ADVERTISEMENT
7 estate agents allegedly defraud 70 accommodation seekers ₦16.6m in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The estate agents did not secure any accommodation for any of the alleged victims and did not return their money.

The defendants are; Alhaji Lukan Atanda, 60; Lukman Katibi, 42; Rotimi Ige, 59; Samuel Adeniji, 49; Thomas Ajayi, 49; Abayomi Olusegun, 42; and Hamzat Saheed, 42. They all live at Egbeda in Lagos State and appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Atanda, the first defendant, is a property developer while the others are estate agents. They are facing charges of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and stealing but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences from November 2022 to July 2023 at No. 4, Bishop St., Egbeda, Lagos. Odugbo said that the defendants obtained ₦16.6 million from 70 different accommodation seekers on the pretext of renting a mini flat for them.

Odugbo said that the defendants did not secure any accommodation for any of the alleged victims and did not return their money. The alleged offences contravene Sections 287, 312, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M. F. Onamusi, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of ₦2 million with two sureties in like sum. Onamusi adjourned the case until November 8 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria
