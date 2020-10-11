At least, six people have been confirmed dead in another building collapse incident in Lagos, while eight were reportedly injured.

The three-storey building, located at Obalende area of the state collapsed around 5:40 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

According to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the building was still under construction.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor said the cause of the collapse is unknown.

Okunbor said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, a 3 storey building under construction was discovered to have self-collapsed.

“The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

As at 17:40hrs, a total of 8 people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other Stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA Paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General Hospital.

“4 people (3 males and 1 female) have so far been recovered dead and handed over to SEHMU at the incident scene.”

Recovery operations still ongoing at the scene of the incident.

This is the sixth building collapse incident in Lagos this year.