500,000 prizes to be won as Glo unveils Joy Unlimited Extravaganza

Over 500,000 prizes including luxury cars and different household appliances like fridges, television sets, and generators have been earmarked for winners across the country as telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, rewards customers in an end-of-the-year promo named Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

Current and prospective customers of the company are eligible to win in the promo as data prizes will equally be won on daily basis in addition to the grand prize of a brand new Kia Saloon cars which will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month end throughout the duration of the promotion.

According to the network which disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, the promo is in continuation of the various promotions from the stable, among which are the recent Everyday Bonanza and My Own Don Beta promos.

Joy Unlimited Extravaganza is in celebration of Globacom’s 18th anniversary as well as to show gratitude to its numerous customers who have stuck to the company since its operations began in August 2003.

“Since 2003 when Globacom changed the paradigm at launch with the people –oriented offer ‘Per second billing’ the company has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers in the past 18 years,” Glo noted.

Customers who wish to participate in the promo are enjoined to dial the dedicated USSD code: *611# on the Glo network. They can subsequently recharge a cumulative of N500 a week (Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the draws or do a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month to qualify for the monthly draws. Similarly, all recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) will also lead to eligibility to win in the promo.

Said Glo, “Subscribers across the country should avail themselves of the opportunity of Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo to win prizes”, while promising them more value-adding, life-enhancing products and services in the bid to ensure that they enjoy world class experience with the brand.

