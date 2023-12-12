ADVERTISEMENT
5 persons confirmed dead after shooting at nightclub in Anambra - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the owner of the club was also abducted by the attackers.

The state Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka. Adeoye said that the victims included two members of a local vigilance, a bouncer and two fun seekers.

He said that the owner of the club was also abducted by the attackers. Adeoye described the incident as unfortunate and vowed to hunt down the perpetrators.

“We got a distress call at about 2 am Monday, the DPO Oba Division led police officers and members of local vigilance group to the scene, but the attackers had already fled the scene.

“The police Rapid Response Squad from Awkuzu was on patrol in the area from 6 pm to midnight before moving to other parts of the state and the incident happened after the team left the area.

“Five persons were killed, they include, two vigilance group members, one bouncer and two clubbers.

”The owner of the hotel was abducted in the process,” he said.

Adeoye said that the police had yet to make arrest on the incident, adding that investigations had commenced to unravel the attackers.

We have seen a pattern; the gang was responsible for a similar incident where the victim’s body was dismembered about two weeks ago in Ihiala.

“We have an idea of the axis they are operating from, we are going to crack them down, no arrest has been made and investigation is ongoing

“Oba has always been a flashpoint because of the thriving nightlife, lots of hotels and strategically located, so we intend to deploy additional assets and personnel to that axis, especially this yuletide, to make sure criminals do not make life miserable for people,” he stated.

"The decay in values is not strange to the people but unfortunately, we have to live with the consequences, this is one of the reasons why the public enlightenment agencies were created.

“Community leaders, religious leaders should step up the campaign against immorality, unnecessary show of affluence and criminality.

“Investigation has shown that most of the money you see on display in night clubs are not legitimately earned, most are proceeds of crime, so we all have work to do, a law enforcement agency, we will continue to do our part.’’

Chidozie Nwangu, a native doctor known as ‘Akwa okuko tiwara aki’ was kidnapped in his hotel room in Oba in July in a similar attack which resulted in the killing of two security guards.

