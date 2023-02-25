ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 injured as terrorists attack Gwoza, Borno – Police

Onyema Courage News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Borno has confirmed that five persons sustained varying degree of injuries in an attack coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

Terrorism
Terrorism

The Commisioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdu Umar confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said the terrorists fired several gun shots targeting voters from the top of Mandara Mountains, adding that five persons sustained injuries in the attack.

Umar said the victims comprised two females and three males.

“Efforts of the military within the area of responsibility helped in chasing the terrorists, forcing them to fled due to the superior firepower,” he said,

The CP said that normalcy has since been restored as the voting exercise continued while the victms referred to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno (NECSOB) has expressed optimism with impressive turnout of voters in the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Chairman of the group, Mr Bulama Abiso, who led a team of observers for the election, described the turnout as “encouraging”.

He, however, observed that there were pockets of case of malfunctioning of the Bimodal Accreditation System (BVAS) resulting to delays in early commencement of voting.

Abiso urged the voters to conduct themselves orderly to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election

EU observers, others express optimism over 2023 election

Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit

Tinubu, Atiku score zero votes at Obi's polling unit

I voted according to my conscience, says Ngige

I voted according to my conscience, says Ngige

Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami

Buhari’s promise of conducting 2023 election coming to pass – Malami

Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia

Ikpeazu, others express satisfaction over election process in Abia

Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit

Peter Obi defeats Tinubu at Gbajabiamila's polling unit

Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock

Peter Obi floors Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Rock

Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa

Atiku defeats Tinubu at a polling unit in Adamawa

BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit

BREAKING: Tinubu wins Obasanjo's polling unit

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

25 teenage pregnancies recorded every month in Kpone-Katamanso

Ghanaian girls committed 21 abortions daily in 2022, Ashanti Region tops – GHS reveals

Big wooden ‘sex toy’ found in Roman fort confuses experts about what it was used for

What was it used for? - Big wooden ‘sex toy’ found in Roman fort confuses experts

CAC pastor in Ondo dies after shooting himself while hunting

CAC pastor in Ondo d*es after shooting himself while hunting

File Photo: Explosion rocks Delta community after a gap plant caught fire on Monday night. (Punch)

Delta community on fire after a gas station exploded on Monday night