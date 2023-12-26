ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 die, 59 injured on Kaduna-Abuja expressway road crash - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was overloading of goods and humans as well as fatigue.

4 die, 59 injured on Kaduna-Abuja expressway road crash - FRSC
4 die, 59 injured on Kaduna-Abuja expressway road crash - FRSC

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the road traffic crash occurred at Sabon Sara village along the expressway on Tuesday. Nadabo said the tragic accident involved a trailer(Iveco) with registration number MKA 99YS and it occurred at around 03:30hrs.

“The combined rescue teams of RS1.113 Zhipe and RS1.17 Birnin Yero conducted the rescue,” he said.

According to him, the initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was overloading of goods and humans as well as fatigue. Nadabo added, “Further investigation of the incident shows that 73 people were involved in the crash, 59 got injured, and sadly, 4 were deceased,”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the injured have been conveyed to St. Gerard and AP Smart Hospitals, all in Kakuri. Nadabo explained that the FRSC would continue to call on the motoring public to adhere to all safety regulations on the road, adding, "as you all know, the yuletide season is the most travelled period of the year, thus the frequent road traffic crashes experienced.”

He reassured that the corps was doing everything possible to curtail the menace of crashes and save lives and properties.

Kaduna state is a critical corridor that links the North to the South, this is why the Kaduna State Command has activated several measures and home grown initiatives.

”Like the establishment of road side camps at Kakau and Rigachikun to promptly respond to crashes, the provision of standby ambulances at Jere, Doka, Kakau, Gonin Gora, Rigachikun, Zaria and Tashar Yari, with experienced staff to handle first aid care.

”Also the corps in the state will continue to aggressively create awareness and sensitisation to road users on general safety ethics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the record, I want to inform the public that henceforth, any driver arrested with overloading of goods and humans will be arraigned before the courts for prosecution for endangering the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Already, concerted efforts have resulted in the arrest of the trailer driver involved in this crash.

“I wish to emphatically reiterate our resolve in reaching out to stakeholders particularly transport unions to preach and sensitise their drivers on the dangers of excessive speeding, overloading, dangerous driving and use of phone while driving, among others,” he stated.

Nadabo appreciated the Kaduna state Government for its support and interventions to FRSC activities in the state, and also lauded the media for working with the corps in propagating safety. He, however, appealed to the public to take safety as a priority and work with FRSC, saying, "together we can save lives and properties.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Akume is one of the most reliable citizens Nigeria can boast of – Tinubu celebrates Akume @ 70

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Tragic fire claims lives of late PDP Chairman's wife, sister in Akwa Ibom

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Nigerian Air Force destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers State

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Adamawa Police confirms attack on Kwapre community, begin investigation

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Minister of Power, Adelabu assures Nigerians of stable electricity during Christmas, New year

Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

Fubara’s wife urges parents to instill right attitude in children as a gratitude to God

Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

Enugu Govt postpones reopening of collapsed bridge following expert's advice

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 1,458.709kgs illicit substances, arrests 103 suspects in December

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect, Monday Agbowade [Punch]

Police arrest man for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra/Illustration [Guardian]

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

Suspects arrested in Lagos for making fake drinks [LSPC]

Police arrest 2 men in Lagos for making fake drinks inside dirty building