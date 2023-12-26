4 die, 59 injured on Kaduna-Abuja expressway road crash - FRSC

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the road traffic crash occurred at Sabon Sara village along the expressway on Tuesday. Nadabo said the tragic accident involved a trailer(Iveco) with registration number MKA 99YS and it occurred at around 03:30hrs.

“The combined rescue teams of RS1.113 Zhipe and RS1.17 Birnin Yero conducted the rescue,” he said.

According to him, the initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was overloading of goods and humans as well as fatigue. Nadabo added, “Further investigation of the incident shows that 73 people were involved in the crash, 59 got injured, and sadly, 4 were deceased,”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the injured have been conveyed to St. Gerard and AP Smart Hospitals, all in Kakuri. Nadabo explained that the FRSC would continue to call on the motoring public to adhere to all safety regulations on the road, adding, "as you all know, the yuletide season is the most travelled period of the year, thus the frequent road traffic crashes experienced.”

He reassured that the corps was doing everything possible to curtail the menace of crashes and save lives and properties.

“Kaduna state is a critical corridor that links the North to the South, this is why the Kaduna State Command has activated several measures and home grown initiatives.

”Like the establishment of road side camps at Kakau and Rigachikun to promptly respond to crashes, the provision of standby ambulances at Jere, Doka, Kakau, Gonin Gora, Rigachikun, Zaria and Tashar Yari, with experienced staff to handle first aid care.

”Also the corps in the state will continue to aggressively create awareness and sensitisation to road users on general safety ethics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the record, I want to inform the public that henceforth, any driver arrested with overloading of goods and humans will be arraigned before the courts for prosecution for endangering the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“Already, concerted efforts have resulted in the arrest of the trailer driver involved in this crash.

“I wish to emphatically reiterate our resolve in reaching out to stakeholders particularly transport unions to preach and sensitise their drivers on the dangers of excessive speeding, overloading, dangerous driving and use of phone while driving, among others,” he stated.