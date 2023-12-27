ADVERTISEMENT
3-year-old girl accuses female teacher of molestation in Enugu

Damilare Famuyiwa

The mother of the victim said the teacher damaged the private parts of her child.

Investigation is ongoing [Facebook/Tender Links School]
Investigation is ongoing [Facebook/Tender Links School]

In an interview in which this development was disclosed, the mother of the victim, Jennifer Terry noted that her sole desire was to see justice served on the perpetrator of the crime.

Revealing the damage caused on the minor, the woman stated that the perpetrator of the dastardly act damaged the private parts of her child, adding that her daughter still bleeds a month after the incident.

She said, “Yesterday, I was called that my daughter had started bleeding again. I rushed to go and see her. I have been in agony ever since the incident happened. Please, I need your help. I need justice for my daughter.

Explaining what transpired, Terry said she noticed her daughter had a running temperature after she came home late on Tuesday, November 14, adding that she later noticed her daughter had difficulty urinating.

She further stated that her daughter told her that her teacher scratched her private parts.

Terry said, “It was on November 14. My daughter goes to school and comes back with a school bus and they close by 2 pm. That particular day, I was expecting her to come back home at the usual time but I did not see her. I started calling the school administrator but she was not picking up the call. I called the driver who told me their car broke down.

By 6 pm, the bus brought her home. I noticed her body was very hot. I asked her if she was okay, and she nodded to say no. I noticed what was wrong when she wanted to pee. She was struggling to do that, so I asked her what happened and she said her teacher scratched her “bum bum”. I placed her on the bed to check her private parts and saw blood. I took her inside my bathroom and bathed her and gave her some drugs.

The following morning, she could not walk well and blood was coming out of her private parts.

So, I took her to the hospital. At the place I gave birth to her, I was told she was fingered. I reported the matter at the police station. They first denied the incident happened in the school but the police ordered that they should bring all the teachers into the school and my daughter pointed to her teacher.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe said arrests had earlier been made on the matter, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

