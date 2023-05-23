3 women in court for stealing ₦‎544k from man's bank app

Chinechere, 19, Alex, 22 and Ezedimbu, 23, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing. They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 13, at 1:20 pm at Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that Ezedimbu stole the said ₦‎544,000 from the complainant, Mr Opeyemi Abiodun, through his mobile banking application.

He said that Ezedimbu transferred the money to the other two defendants.

"They received the money with the knowledge that it was stolen," the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 239, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦‎100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.