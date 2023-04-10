3 men arrested for printing and spending fake dollar notes in Zamfara

This development was disclosed by Ikor Oche, the command’s spokesperson, who identified the suspects as Kamalu Sani, Uzaifa Muazu and Suleiman Yusuf.

Oche said the trio were arrested following a complaint by a commercial tricycle operator, Umar Nasir, who was given a fake ₦1,000 note by one of the suspects.

Narrating the incident that led to the arrest of the suspects, the NSCDC spokesperson stated: “On April 3, 2023, one Kamalu Sani aged 28, boarded a tricycle from Kasuwa at about 1 pm.

“On reaching his destination, he gave the tricycle rider ₦1,000 note which was discovered to be fake.

“The rider, Umar Nasir, raised the alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect, Kamalu Sani.”

According to Oche, the NSCDC operatives were able to trace the supplier of the fake naira and dollar notes to Kotorkoshi town.

“One Muazu Abdulkarim who is said to be the prime suspect directed his son, Uzaifa Muazu, who has been in the illicit business with his father for the past three years to go and open a box that contained the fake currency notes for onward supplies to suspects,” he added.

According to him, ₦60,000 and $2,600 fake notes were recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects, Sani, confessed to the crime, saying he was introduced to printing and spending fake naira and dollar notes by one Ado Gurgu of the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, who took him to Muazu Abdulkarim of Kotorkoshiz