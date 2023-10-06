ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

3 men allegedly steal employer's event equipment worth ₦47.6m in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The complainant also discovered that 13 sub-beam, 36 Paulines and 24 base plates were missing.

3 men allegedly steal employer's event equipment worth ₦47.6m in Lagos
3 men allegedly steal employer's event equipment worth ₦47.6m in Lagos

Recommended articles

The police charged Bassey Ekam, 26, Peter Chibueze, 23, and Sunday Bamisile,23 with conspiracy and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between July to Aug. 16, at Plot 25, 21 road, Gowon Estate in Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Adenike Olatunji noticed that some of the marquee legs were missing from the warehouse where she kept her event planning equipment. He said that the complainant also discovered 13 sub-beam, 36 Paulines and 24 base plates were missing.

Other missing items, he said, are two air conditioners with compressors and 21 marquee legs, all worth ₦47.6 million. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦2million each with two sureties each in like sum. Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July