3 men allegedly steal employer's event equipment worth ₦47.6m in Lagos

The police charged Bassey Ekam, 26, Peter Chibueze, 23, and Sunday Bamisile,23 with conspiracy and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between July to Aug. 16, at Plot 25, 21 road, Gowon Estate in Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Adenike Olatunji noticed that some of the marquee legs were missing from the warehouse where she kept her event planning equipment. He said that the complainant also discovered 13 sub-beam, 36 Paulines and 24 base plates were missing.

Other missing items, he said, are two air conditioners with compressors and 21 marquee legs, all worth ₦47.6 million. The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

