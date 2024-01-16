ADVERTISEMENT
3 burn to death in fatal motor accident - Kwara FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

A vehicle conveying feeds attempted to overtake another vehicle, but collided with an oncoming trailer conveying brewery products.

3 burn to death in fatal motor accident - Kwara FRSC
3 burn to death in fatal motor accident - Kwara FRSC (NAN)

The State Sector Commander of FRSC, Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the accident to news men on Tuesday in Ilorin, said that it occurred about 3:00 pm, on Monday. Dawulung explained that those who died got burnt during the crash.

According to him, on the receipt of the report of the crash, the FRSC rescue operatives in the state were immediately mobilised to the crash scene.

"We worked in conjunction with operatives of the Nigerian Police Force and the Federal Fire Service to rescue some passengers before the fire ignited”.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle conveying feeds, enroute Lagos, attempted to overtake another vehicle, but collided with an oncoming trailer conveying brewery products.

"Meanwhile another tanker carrying petroleum products was closely following the tanker carrying brewery products and crashed into the pre-existing accident, leading to a multiple crash.

"The multiple vehicles collusion ignited fire that escalated due to the presence of petroleum products, and the inferno burnt the three vehicles and a motorcycle which got caught up in the crash,” he explained.

The sector commander disclosed that five persons were involved in the crash, adding that two were passengers on a motorcycle. He said that other victims of the crash, aside those who were burnt to death, sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to the General Hospital, Ilorin.

He also said that the remains of those who lost their lives had been claimed by their relatives. Dawulung said that the fire that erupted as a result of the crash had since been put out, while clearing of obstruction in the area was ongoing.

"The corps commiserates with the families of the departed, and wishes the injured quick recovery, while reminding all road users to avoid speed and exercise caution.

"We wish to use this medium to remind drivers to always maintain safe distance between them and vehicles ahead, to create a cocoon of safety to maneuver in case of crash or any other occurrence,” he advised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

