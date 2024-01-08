27-year-old man in court for fingering neighbour's 8-year-old daughter
Punishment for sexual assault by penetration in Lagos State is life imprisonment.
Olabisi had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of sexual assault by penetration. Before his plea was taken, state counsel, Abimbola Abolade told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 18, 2023 at Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos.
She said Olabisi sexually assaulted his victim by penetrating her vagina with a finger. The alleged offence contravenes the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015), she said. Justice Abiola Soladoye remanded Olabisi in the correctional facility pending hearing of his bail application.
Soladoye adjourned the case to February 20 for commencement of trial.
