RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

26 persons die as boat capsizes in Sokoto

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Twenty six persons have been confirmed dead while search continues following a boat mishap on Shagari River in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

Boat capsizes in sokoto (IdomaVoice)
Boat capsizes in sokoto (IdomaVoice)

Chairman of Shagari Council area, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani, who disclosed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Sokoto, said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

Recommended articles

Dantani said of the 26 recovered corpses, 21 were women while five were children, adding that a search and rescue mission was ongoing.

The council boss, however, said the actual number of passengers in the boat could not be immediately ascertained.

According to him, local divers were currently in the river to see how to either recover bodies or rescue survivors.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

2023 Presidency: APC has killed Nigeria – Bala Mohammed

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Simon Harry dies 7 months after his appointment as Statistician-General of the Federation

Pension Scam: Supreme court affirms 6-year jail term for John Yakubu

Pension Scam: Supreme court affirms 6-year jail term for John Yakubu

Insecurity: Buhari must not resign – Shehu Sani counters Northern elders

Insecurity: Buhari must not resign – Shehu Sani counters Northern elders

Adamu, a right leader for APC–Kolo

Adamu, a right leader for APC–Kolo

Death of all U.S. leaders not enough to avenge Soleimani killing – Iran

Death of all U.S. leaders not enough to avenge Soleimani killing – Iran

INEC releases final list of Osun governorship candidates

INEC releases final list of Osun governorship candidates

Trending

Ugandan ‘Sampson’ kills lion but with wounds (Pictures)

Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.

Tariq Nasheed mocks Nigerian man murdered by American girlfriend in US

Christian 'Toby' Obumseli, and girlfriend Courtney Tailor (Hollywood Unlocked)

'They want to kill me because I’ve discovered HIV/AIDS cure' - Dr Samuel Ato Duncan

Dr Samuel Ato Duncan

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer

Emotions pour as Twitter reacts to corps member giving proceeds of image sold as NFT to drummer. [Koboinfo]