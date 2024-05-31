25-year-old man lands in court for beating woman to death

The police charged Kola with assault and homicide. Magistrate Kikelomo Adebayo did not take Kola’s plea because his court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case. She therefore ordered that he should be remanded in the Ile-Ife corrections centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until June 21, for mention. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that Kola committed the offence on April 15, 2024, around 4 pm at Ita-Apata Area, Ile-Ife.