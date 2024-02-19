ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

23-yr-old trader arraigned for allegedly stabbing man with scissors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital by passersby.

A court gavel used to illustrate metro stories covered in courtrooms. [Punch]
A court gavel used to illustrate metro stories covered in courtrooms. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The defendant, a trader, who resides at Ogba, was tried for causing a breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on January 9, 2024, in the Sakamori area, Ogba, Lagos.

Odugbo said that a fight ensued between the complainant, Samsudeen Jolaosho, and the defendant over money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said the defendant stabbed the complainant with a scissor on his waist and blood was gushing out.

He added that the complainant was rushed to the hospital by passersby.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M. O. Popoola granted the defendant bail of ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popoola adjourned the case until March 20 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

Wike issues quit notice to illegal occupants of Abuja Technology Village

We’ve attracted investors’ confidence in Nigerian upstream sector —  NUPRC boss

We’ve attracted investors’ confidence in Nigerian upstream sector —  NUPRC boss

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

FG, manufacturers peg price of cement between ₦7k and ₦8k per bag

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

UNILORIN expels final year students over examination malpractice

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Abuja DisCo threatens to disconnect Presidential Villa over ₦923m electricity debt

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Gov Diri until March 18

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu's former opponent begs Nigerians to give president time to work

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

Tinubu assembles committee to fight drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime in schools

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

They'll be used to rig elections - Shehu Sani opposes creation of state police

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Adachukwu Chukelu-Okafor [FIJ]

FG offers ₦2m to anyone who finds lawyer accused of burning maid's private part

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Woman stabs neighbour to death while fetching water from public tap

Housewife begs for divorce over husband's drug addiction

He steals from me to buy cigarette - Housewife begs for divorce over husband's drug addiction

EFCC arrests 4 suspected fraudsters in Maiduguri [Punch]

EFCC arrests 4 suspected fraudsters in Maiduguri