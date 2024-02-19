23-yr-old trader arraigned for allegedly stabbing man with scissors

The defendant, a trader, who resides at Ogba, was tried for causing a breach of peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on January 9, 2024, in the Sakamori area, Ogba, Lagos.

Odugbo said that a fight ensued between the complainant, Samsudeen Jolaosho, and the defendant over money.

The prosecutor said the defendant stabbed the complainant with a scissor on his waist and blood was gushing out.

He added that the complainant was rushed to the hospital by passersby.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M. O. Popoola granted the defendant bail of ₦100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

