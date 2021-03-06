A Sekondi High Court in Ghana has on Friday, March 5, 2021, sentenced two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji to death for kidnapping and killing four Takoradi girls in 2018.

Wills and Orji were handed death sentence after a seven-member jury found them guilty on all eight counts of conspiracy to kidnap and murder.

The two Nigerians were accused of kidnapping and subsequently killing Ruth Abakah aged 19; Priscilla Blessing Bentum (21); Ruth Love Quayson (18) and Priscilla Koranchie (15).

The girls according to reports were kidnapped between July and December 2018 at different locations but after months of fruitless search, the police found their bones in a septic tank in the house of the lead suspect, Wills.

A DNA test confirmed that they were indeed the remains of the four girls.

Following the discovery of their bodies, Wills and Orji were charged with conspiracy and murder.

While delivering judgement on Friday, the presiding judge, Richard Agyei Frimpong, said the suspects have the rights to appeal the death sentence within a 30-day window.

He added that the suspects would join over 160 people, who have been sentenced to death since 1993 in Ghana if they refuse the option or fail in their appeal.