2 Nigerian fraudsters jailed in US for $5m scam, identity theft

The two convicts were sentenced by a U.S. federal court, noted a statement posted on the website of the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The 34-year-old Okwonna was on Tuesday handed a five-year and three-month prison term by a federal judge in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The judge also ordered him to cough out nearly $5 million in restitution to his victims. This comes after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on May 20, 2024.

His co-defendant, 35-year-old Umeti, received 10 years in prison on August 27, 2024, and was similarly ordered to pay nearly $5m in restitution.

Umeti's conviction came through a federal jury on June 13 over charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to cause intentional damage to a protected computer, and intentional damage to a protected computer.

Court documents expose fraudsters' tricks

According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Okwonna, Umeti and their co-conspirators orchestrated a sophisticated fraud scheme between February 2016 and July 2021 targeting businesses through phishing emails.

These emails, designed to originate from trusted sources such as banks or vendors, contained malicious software (malware) that, once opened, allowed the schemers to gain unauthorised access to their victims' computer systems and email accounts.

The fraudsters then proceeded to use the access to obtain sensitive information, tricking employees into authorising wire transfers to accounts controlled by the conspirators.

The scheme resulted in attempted or actual losses of over $5 million for the targeted businesses.

