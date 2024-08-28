RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

4 Nigerians jailed for forging over 2,000 marriage certificates in UK

Segun Adeyemi

The fraudulent activities spanned from March 2019 to May 2023 and involved not only forged Nigerian Customary Marriage Certificates but also other falsified documents.

According to the Home Office, the fraudulent documents were used to help Nigerian nationals live illegally in the UK.

The convicted individuals—Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, 41; Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, 38; Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi, 31; and Adekunle Kabir, 54—were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in London on Tuesday, August 27.

Sky News reported that the group was part of an organised criminal network that specialised in making false applications to the EU Settlement Scheme.

READ ALSO: UK court finds 6 Nigerians guilty of internet fraud

"This group was absolutely prolific in their desire to abuse our borders and have rightly been brought to justice.

"As with many gangs we encounter, their sole priority was financial gain. I am delighted that my team was able to intercept their operation, and I hope these convictions will serve as a warning to unscrupulous gangs who exploit people's desperation to remain in the UK," said Paul Moran, the Home Office's chief immigration officer.

READ ALSO: FG writes UK, requests Diezani's extradition over alleged $2.5bn fraud

Onifade, from Gravesend, and Shodipo, from Manchester, received sentences of six and five years, respectively, for conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry into the UK and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud.

Gbadamosi, from Bolton, was sentenced to six years for obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation.

Kabir, from London, received a nine-month sentence for possession of an identity document with improper intention.

