Nigerian student jailed 40 months in UK for threatening to bomb school

Nurudeen Shotayo

The convict will also be deported after a Peth Sheriff Court found him guilty of terrorism charges.

Nigerian Master’s student at Dundee University, Somtochukwu Okwuoha
Nigerian Master's student at Dundee University, Somtochukwu Okwuoha

He had claimed to have a military background and was capable of making bombs and unleashing a deadly virus on the city, witnesses told a Peth Sheriff Court, per BBC.

The 26-year-old, who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2021 as an international energy studies student, will also be deported after the court found him guilty of the charges.

Okwuoha was initially suspended by the school over his abusive and threatening acts towards a fellow female student who turned down his advances but later turned his attention towards staff.

He had stated that he had enlisted the ISIS terror group to help him bomb the university and told staff of his plan to target the city in a chemical attack.

Sheriff William Wood said, “Your presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good, and I make a recommendation for your deportation in due course."

“You were abusive towards her and tried to have her removed from her university course,” referring to the female student.

“The university decided to suspend you from your course and you turned your attention towards staff.

“You threatened mass murder, terrorism, said you would plant bombs and use biological weapons,” the charge read.

The Nigerian was found guilty of making a murder threat against staff at the university and committing terrorist crimes between December 2021 and June 2022.

He was also found guilty of using biological weapons to commit mass murder, revealing staff details to international authorities and claiming to have planted bombs.

The student, a prisoner at Perth, was also found guilty of threatening to behead police officers and detonate bombs he had planted at Dundee University.

Nurudeen Shotayo

