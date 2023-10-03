2 men fight over elderly woman with 10 children

According to reports from KFM, a Ugandan radio station, both men are residents of Aukot Parish in Aukot Sub-county, Soroti District, and have since been identified as Charles Okwale, 38, a butcher, and Joseph Esenu, 48, a boda boda rider.

It is alleged that the two men engaged in a fist fight using daggers and hand hoes after Okwale was allegedly caught red-handed in bed with the latter’s wife (the elderly woman) on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The radio station further reported that Okwale sustained deep wounds on the chest, arms, and legs and is in critical condition.

“Both Okwale and Esenu were admitted to the same ward but in different rooms. Esenu narrated that the fight broke out when he caught Mr. Okwale and his wife in a sexual act. According to Esenu, the duo has been in a long-term intimate relationship since 2015, and his attempts to call for its end always fell on deaf ears,” the radio station reported.

“This was the third time I was getting them red-handed. I first caught them red-handed in the bush and forgave them; the second time was in 2018, when my clan members intervened and fined him sh200,000,” Esenu, one of the victims, said.

Esenu narrated that after leaving a beer party on Sunday with the wife at 11:30 p.m., she later sneaked out of the house.