Lagos State Government has reportedly paraded two officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who allegedly receives a bribe from traffic offenders.

Following a petition from a lawyer to the offender, the officers were summoned to the office of the Governor on Friday, June 21, 2019.

According to Punch, the LASTMA officers allegedly received an undisclosed amount of cash into their personal bank accounts as a bribe to free the offender, who claimed to be driving on a one-way lane unknowingly.

The two officers during a fact-finding engagement with the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat admitted that they collected money from the offender adding that the money was paid to show appreciation.

The Deputy Governor condemned the officers’ act, saying disciplinary actions would be taken against them immediately.

He said, “These two officials allegedly extorted money from an offender whose lawyer sent a petition to us. We have listened to their stories, but we are not convinced by their defence.

“For further action, the two officers have been referred to LASTMA for further investigation and possible disciplinary actions. The law must take its course. This effort is to inform members of the public that LASTMA is created to make life easy for all of us.

“In carrying out their statutory duties, no agency of government is allowed to harass citizens. We advise residents not to pay penalty into personal bank accounts of government officials. LASTMA and other agencies have their direct lines to lodge complaints.

“This administration will ensure people live peacefully in Lagos. We are not out to harass anybody. These two LASTMA officers will receive disciplinary actions if found guilty. They will be given a fair hearing to prove their case, but if found guilty, the law would take its course.”

Furthermore, Mr. Wale Musa, the General Manager, LASTMA, who was also at the meeting warned officers of the agency against extortion saying the agency has stepped up its monitoring activities to curb extortion among officers.

He said, “No LASTMA officer has right to issue penalty ticket. We are ready to discipline erring officers. If they misbehave, the law will deal with them. The public should report any officer through designated numbers published on our website. We don’t condone indiscipline. The way we penalise violators of traffic laws is the way we will deal with our officers too.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently announced a 100% increase of allowances for officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The new governor announced the increase during a visit to the agency’s head office at Oshodi on Friday, June 14, 2019.

And the increment will take effect from July.