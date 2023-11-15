2 killed, 1,000 houses lost as fire engulfs IDP camp in Borno
The agency has commenced assessment of the damages while making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.
Recommended articles
The fire began at about 6am and lasted for over an hour before it was brought under control by fire service personnel. The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Barkindo Muhammad, said on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the IDPs, Civilian Joint Task Force, security agencies and some good Samaritans also assisted in putting out the fire.
Muhammad said that the agency has commenced assessment of the damages while making efforts to provide immediate humanitarian support to the victims.
“We are immediately providing 500 bags of rice, blankets as well as other non-food items to mitigate their suffering,” the official said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng