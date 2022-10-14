2 Katsina villagers k*lled as police engage terrorists in fierce battle

Two villagers, whose identities were yet-to-be disclosed, have lost their lives untimely when terrorists attacked Gidan Baushe, Gatakawa village, in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.
The deceased were shot dead already before the arrival of deployed policemen.
In a statement disclosing this incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah said while two persons were shot dead in the course of the invasion, deployed operatives were able to rescue 18 persons.
Gambo explained that the rescued people were initially kidnapped by the invaders, adding that the two deceased persons had been killed before the arrival of the deployed policemen.
The statement read: “On October 12, 2022, around 1am, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers on motorcycles shot sporadically with AK-47 rifles and attacked Baushe, Gatakawa village, Kankara Local Government Area. On receipt of the report, DPO, Kankara division, led tactical units to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel. The team successfully repelled the terrorists from their heinous mission and rescued all the kidnapped victims.
“In the course of scanning the scene, five motorcycles and two cows were recovered. Sadly, two villagers were killed and one was injured by the terrorists. It is feared that many terrorists were neutralised and/or escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.”
Meanwhile, suspected gunmen have shot dead no fewer than one person on Gana Street in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, October 12.
It was gathered that the victim was shot dead as he was trying to rescue a man that was being forced into a black Prado Sports Utility Vehicle by the gunmen.
