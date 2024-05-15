2 jobless men land in prison for stealing church ACs worth ₦350k

The convicts are Jubril Karim, 27, and Augustine Ogbor, 47, who both live in the Ayobo area of Lagos and faced charges of conspiracy and stealing. They pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

The Magistrate, O. O Fagbohun, sentenced the defendants to 18 months in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, without an option of fine. Fagbohun said that it would serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Felicia Okwori, told the court that the offences were committed on April 15, at Christ Embassy Church, in the Fatolu area of Ipaja, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the defendants went to the church premises at night and removed two window units of air conditioners, valued at ₦350,000. She said that they were caught by the security guards when leaving the premises.