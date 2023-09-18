ADVERTISEMENT
2 injured as building with over 500 rooms collapses in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

Many residents escaped as the one-storey building, which is located in the Ketu area of Lagos, collapsed.

2 injured as building with over 500 rooms collapses in Lagos. [The Punch]
The building, famously called Agboye Estate and located on Oduntan Street, Ketu, houses over 500 rooms with occupants running into hundreds. Reports say it had caved in on Saturday afternoon following hours of torrential rainfall that greeted most parts of the state.

This forced the occupants to start packing their trapped belongings and, it was during this process on Sunday that the one-storey building crumbled again, making a debilitating impact on another structure standing inside the compound before crashing to the ground.

The development instantly created a panic atmosphere within the area as hundreds of families and individuals residing in the building scampered to a safe area.

Confirming the incident, the Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said it was a partial collapse of a house located along Agboye Estate in Oduntan Street, Ketu.

“Two persons had partial injuries and responding to treatment. It was a school turned residence housing more than 500 people. It partially caved in on Saturday afternoon,” he added.

NEMA has since cordoned off the premises and also marked the affected compound housing several defective structures for demolition.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

