2 ex-Nestle workers land in court for allegedly stealing goods worth ₦5.7m
The Magistrate, Mrs S.I. Babalola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦1 million each and two sureties each in like sum.
Recommended articles
The duo whose residential addresses were not provided were charged with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and theft.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Adegboye told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence between 2020 and May 1, 2023.
Adegboye alleged that the duo obtained the Nestle goods from Olafik Global Interlinks Ltd, Alesinloye, Ibadan, with the pretence to remit the sales to the company’s account but failed to do so.
He said the offence contravened Sections 516, 419 and 390(6) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Magistrate, Mrs S.I. Babalola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦1 million each and two sureties each in like sum.
She adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for a hearing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng