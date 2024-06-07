ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 construction workers drown in well while trying to retrieve bucket

Dami Sam

The labourers were trying to fetch water when their bucket fell into the well.

Their corpses were retrieved through the joint efforts of the NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives [Sahara Reporters]
Their corpses were retrieved through the joint efforts of the NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives [Sahara Reporters]

Recommended articles

The construction workers, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, were on Thursday, June 8, 2024, brought out dead from a well after they drowned while attempting to retrieve a bucket.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 1:09 pm at a construction site located opposite Ilesa Motor Park along the Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A source, who preferred anonymity, stated that the fetcher that the labourers used to fetch water dropped inside the well. One of the two men had entered the well in an attempt to retrieve the fetcher but did not come out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources further said the second labourer, having sensed that his partner was drowned, also entered the well to rescue him, but got stuck inside. This led to tension in the area as people present were said to have contacted operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and officials of the Federal Fire Service for assistance.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the NSCDC, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke said the operatives of the corps and men of the Federal Fire Service retrieved the corpses of the labourers from the well.

His words: “A tragic incident happened today, Thursday, June 6, 2024, opposite Ilesa Motor Park along Ife-Ilesa road, Ile-Ife around 1:09 pm. Two middle-aged men from Iwo were engaged as workmen on a building project opposite Ilesa Motor Park, Ile-Ife.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the two workmen were fetching water from a deep well and the fetcher accidentally fell into the well.

“According to eyewitness accounts, one of the workmen, in an attempt to retrieve the fetcher, entered the well, but unfortunately he got trapped and drowned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An attempt at rescue made by the second workman got him drowned inside the deep well also.

He added that the corpses of the two men were retrieved through the joint efforts of the NSCDC and Federal Fire Service operatives.

Dami Sam Dami Sam Dami Sam is a Contributor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a journalist passionate about impactful stories.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

Fire guts commercial building in Anambra, firefighters prevent major damage

What surprised us in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

What surprised us in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

How will Olumide Akpata fare in the Edo election as Peter Obi detaches Obidients from LP?

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

FG, NLC, private sector resume minimum wage talks in Abuja

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Lagos Bus Services marks 5 years, celebrates transporting over 52 million people

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Court fines Multichoice ₦150m, ordered to offer free DStv, Gotv subscriptions

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

Sultan of Sokoto declares June 16 Eidul Adha for Muslims

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

FG, Labour should utilise minimum wage talks for economic productivity boost - Utomi

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn as 20-year-old promising Nigerian cleric dies

Promising Nigerian cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20; Mufti Menk, Pantami mourn

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun [Techpoint Africa]

Hit-and-run driver kills 22-year-old female pedestrian in Sagamu, Ogun

Father of late Mohbad, Joseph Aloba [Premium Times]

Mohbad’s father breaks down in tears as US lab denies conducting toxicology test

Businessman sentence to 3 years imprisonment for trafficking 7.50kg of hemp

Businessman conceals 7.50 kg hemp in nylon bag disguised with crayfish, bitter leaf