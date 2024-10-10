ADVERTISEMENT
2 brothers in their 40s kidnap 17-year-old girl and rape her

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were said to have collected a ransom of ₦200,000 from the girl’s boyfriend before freeing her.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the victim ordered a Toyota Camry car with registration number EKP 352 AE driven by Femi from Lekki in Lagos State to Abeokuta garage in Mowe, Ogun State.

Femi was said to have abruptly stopped in front of the Deeper Life Church, Lotto in Mowe where his brother, Kayode, entered the car with a broken bottle telling their victim that she had been kidnapped and threatened to kill her if she ever resisted.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this development via a statement, it was obvious that the driver had beforehand planned the terrible act with his younger brother.

The police spokesperson said the suspects had subsequently kidnapped the victim and drove her to the Omu junction, Ofada, where she was allegedly raped by the suspects while her iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at ₦840,000 and a sum of ₦50,000 cash were equally collected.

The girl’s boyfriend, Akinwale Williams, was also said to have transferred a ransom of ₦200,000 to the suspects to secure her release.

Odutola said, “The victim at about 1002hrs on 7/10/2024 reported a case of conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery and defilement at the Mowe Division of the State Police Command.

“She stated that on 3/6/2024 at about 1600hrs while travelling from Lekki in Lagos State to Abeokuta Garage in Mowe, Ogun State, she booked an online ride in a Toyota Camry with registration number EKP 352AE.

“When she arrived at the front of Deeper Life Church, Lotto, Mowe, the vehicle suddenly stopped and another man entered the car with a broken bottle threatening to kill her if she made any noise.

“The driver then drove off to an unknown location. During the ride, she was informed that she had been kidnapped and was asked to call someone to pay ransom.

According to Odutola, she called her boyfriend, Akinwale Williams, who transferred ₦200,000 to an FCMB account belonging to one Awanatu Hamzat Adejoke.

“A sum of N50,000 cash was taken from her including an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at ₦840,000,” she concluded.

The PPRO explained further that the victim’s stolen phone was however tracked to one Tunde Ajayi who led the detective to Kayode in Oke Sioni Imedu, Mowe. Kayode was said to have also led the police operatives to arrest his elder brother, Femi, with whom the alleged criminal act was committed.

Odutola added that on interrogation, the two men allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that they had equally sold the vehicle used in carrying out the dastard act.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

