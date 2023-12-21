19-year-old boy steals ₦400,000, stabs girlfriend to death over ₦5,000 dispute

The girl, who was romantically linked to the teenager, was said to have invited him to a brothel for a nice time.

It was gathered that after spending some time together, things went south between the duo as the girl demanded the sum of ₦5,000 which he (suspect) owed her for a previous affair they had.

Displeased with the victim’s demand, Ibrahim engaged her in a heated argument, which led to a physical confrontation.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this development in a statement made available to journalists, the suspect then stabbed her.

Wakil said that the girl sustained a serious injury from the incident, forcing her to shout for help, adding that when people rushed and forced the hotel room open, he (suspect) also stabbed another person with the knife.

“On 18th December, 2023 at about 7:00 pm, detectives attached to the Operations Restore Peace, arrested one Muhammad Ibrahim, male (19) of Sabon Layi, Kano Road, Bauchi in connection with a case of gruesome murder of Emmanuella Ande.

“The arrest was made following a distress call received from a Good Samaritan that on the same date at about 6:45 pm, the accused (Muhammad Ibrahim) entered a hotel room of Happiness Garden situated at Bayan Gari where he stabbed his girlfriend, Emmanuella Ande, female, of Jos Plateau State, around her upper chest region.

“At that point, the victim screamed and the people around attempted to rescue the victim, they forcefully opened the door, where the accused additionally stabbed one Zaharaddeen Adamu, male (36) of Makera area Bauchi on his left hand. The quick intervention of police operatives saved the accused from mob action.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the officer in charge of Operation Restore Peace swiftly swung into action, rescued the accused, and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi where she was certified dead by a medical practitioner and her corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

“Similarly, Zaharadeen was admitted and treated at the police clinic and discharged. The accused was also treated at the police clinic and discharged and is currently being investigated,” the statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

Speaking further, Wakil revealed that during interrogation, the accused admitted the allegation against him and further confessed that he met the victim on Facebook, sometime within 2023 when the victim invited him to meet her in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital.