17-year-old boy was declared missing found hanging on a tree

The deceased, identified as Elijah Akinrinlola was said to be living with his father, Tope Akinrinlola, along the College Road area of the community, before the incident.

It was learned that the deceased was initially declared missing but his body was later found hanging on a tree in the community.

“The first day he did not come home to sleep, his family members did not take it seriously. They were not worried. Then, they began to search for him when they did not see or hear from him the following day.

“He was later found hanging on a tree with a rope around his neck after missing for like five days. The place he was found is close to their street,” a community source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying.

Another source in the community, who preferred not to be mentioned in this report, described the deceased as an easy-going person.

According to the source, Elijah was everyone’s favourite in the community because of his personality.

The source added: “What I heard is that he disappeared from his father’s house for maybe five days. His father searched for him everywhere, but he did not see him. Nobody saw him until someone who was going to pick up snails on the farm at night found his lifeless body hanging on the tree.

“They don’t know what could have led to this. I think he was a carpentry apprentice sometime ago. I don’t know if he was through with learning before this happened. He was a very lively person. He loved playing with people and having fun. This is shocking to me.”