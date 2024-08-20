ADVERTISEMENT
Man impregnates 16-year-old stepdaughter, says God told him to do it

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenage girl said she suffered constant abuse from her stepfather, whom she later reported to her schoolteacher.

The victim will not be pressing charges [Punch]
The suspect, who’s a clergyman, was identified as Femi.

The victim, who noted that her stepfather put her in the family way when she was 13, stated that she reported the constant abuse she suffered from Femi to her schoolteacher.

Narrating further her ordeal in the hands of her stepfather, the victim said, “He started having sexual intercourse with me since I was 12. When I was 13 years old, I got pregnant and he took me to a hospital for an abortion.

“He asked me to lie to the doctor that my classmate impregnated me and ran away. The first time he had intercourse with me was on my mother’s bed and he has been doing it continuously.

“I decided not to take the matter to court because my mother had four children for him, although two were dead.

“I don’t want a situation whereby when the children grow up, it would be as if I am the one who sent their father to prison. I decided not to take legal action because of his children who are my younger siblings.”

When interrogated, Femi, who also claimed to be a commercial motorcyclist, apart from being a pastor in a church he established, admitted to committing the crime.

It is true I slept with her although I don’t remember the number of times I did it with her. I’m a pastor and it was God who told me to sleep with her. God also told me to abort the pregnancy,” he was quoted as saying.

It was, however, gathered that the defilement and abortion case levelled against Femi had been withdrawn.

Disclosing this development in an affidavit, the victim’s mother noted that the family was no longer interested in pursuing the case.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

