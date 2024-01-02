11 die, 7 others sustain injuries in road crash - Kwara FRSC

The Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, told newsmen that the accident involved 18 people and occurred at 4:50 am on Tuesday. Dawulung said that of the 18 people, 11 persons died on the spot while seven others suffered varying degrees of injury.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on Tuesday, January 2, a crash occurred around 4:50 am due to wrongful overtaking and speed violation.

“A Toyota Hiace Bus coming from Gombe enroute Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting into a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF truck.

“On receiving report of the crash, our operatives at the Help and Rescue Camp established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the end-of-year special patrol operations were immediately mobilised.

“They hurried to the crash scene for rescue operation, which was carried out in conjunction with men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarter, Bode Saadu,” the commander said.

The sector commander said that the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for proper treatment and full investigation into the crash was directed. He sympathised with families of the dead and prayed for quick recovery of the injured ones.

Dawulung admonished drivers to drive within the stipulated speed limits, avoid night journeys and long hours of driving without adequate rest. He said that violations of such rules of driving could result to crashes with high fatality.