ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

11 die, 7 others sustain injuries in road crash - Kwara FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for proper treatment and full investigation into the crash was directed.

11 die, 7 others sustain injuries in road crash - Kwara FRSC (TheGuardianNG)
11 die, 7 others sustain injuries in road crash - Kwara FRSC (TheGuardianNG)

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, told newsmen that the accident involved 18 people and occurred at 4:50 am on Tuesday. Dawulung said that of the 18 people, 11 persons died on the spot while seven others suffered varying degrees of injury.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that on Tuesday, January 2, a crash occurred around 4:50 am due to wrongful overtaking and speed violation.

“A Toyota Hiace Bus coming from Gombe enroute Lagos wrongfully overtook another vehicle resulting into a head-on collision with an oncoming DAF truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On receiving report of the crash, our operatives at the Help and Rescue Camp established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the end-of-year special patrol operations were immediately mobilised.

“They hurried to the crash scene for rescue operation, which was carried out in conjunction with men of the Nigerian Police Force, Divisional Headquarter, Bode Saadu,” the commander said.

The sector commander said that the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for proper treatment and full investigation into the crash was directed. He sympathised with families of the dead and prayed for quick recovery of the injured ones.

Dawulung admonished drivers to drive within the stipulated speed limits, avoid night journeys and long hours of driving without adequate rest. He said that violations of such rules of driving could result to crashes with high fatality.

He assured that the FRSC would continue to discharge its primary responsibilities of curbing road traffic crashes with the highest level of proficiency and professionalism, to ensure safety of all road users.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is cutting cloth into pieces, be patient - Uzor-Kalu tasks Nigerians to give FG more time

Tinubu is cutting cloth into pieces, be patient - Uzor-Kalu tasks Nigerians to give FG more time

Better Nigeria is in your interest – Sam Adeyemi tells poitical, business elites

Better Nigeria is in your interest – Sam Adeyemi tells poitical, business elites

Nasarawa Govt to conduct local government elections on August 31

Nasarawa Govt to conduct local government elections on August 31

Nigerian Navy hands over 8 sacks of seized Indian hemp worth ₦12.8m to NDLEA

Nigerian Navy hands over 8 sacks of seized Indian hemp worth ₦12.8m to NDLEA

Kano Fire Service saves 417 lives, ₦1.2bn property in 2023

Kano Fire Service saves 417 lives, ₦1.2bn property in 2023

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Fashola as he arrests 'soldier' for plying one-way

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Fashola as he arrests 'soldier' for plying one-way

Tinubu appoints Egbuwalo as Acting CEO of NSIPA

Tinubu appoints Egbuwalo as Acting CEO of NSIPA

Aiyedatiwa assures workers of improved value, dignity for better future

Aiyedatiwa assures workers of improved value, dignity for better future

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway (PM News)

Fatal accident claims 2 lives, 1 injured on Christmas day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway [ThisNigeria]

2 die, 6 injured in auto crash on Boxing day in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Investigation is ongoing [Tori News]

Policeman flees after killing his colleague over cultists' arrest in Edo

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa (Guardian)

Police rescues abducted NSUK lecturer, Igbawua in Nasarawa