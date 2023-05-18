1 killed, 3 injured in Kwara lone accident
Three other injured passengers in the accident were identified as Usman, Bkatachi and Fati, a female.
This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by the Kwara Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ogidan.
The statement said the accident which occurred on Tuesday at Wariko along Lafiagi road before Gbugbu village, claimed the life of the commercial vehicle driver identified as Mohammed Idris.
According to the statement, the accident occurred at about 10.30 hours due to overspeeding.
The deceased was burnt to ashes, the FRSC added.
The three injured victims were taken to the Lafiagi General Hospital for treatment by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.
