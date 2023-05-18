1 killed, 3 injured in Kwara lone accident

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by the Kwara Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ogidan.

The statement said the accident which occurred on Tuesday at Wariko along Lafiagi road before Gbugbu village, claimed the life of the commercial vehicle driver identified as Mohammed Idris.

Three other injured passengers in the accident were identified as Usman, Bkatachi and Fati, a female.

According to the statement, the accident occurred at about 10.30 hours due to overspeeding.

The deceased was burnt to ashes, the FRSC added.