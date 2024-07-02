ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 killed, 12 arrested as food company staff staged protest over palliative in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The workers staged the protest to challenge the non-distribution of the palliatives allegedly given by the Federal Government to all private companies.

A Nigerian police officer.
A Nigerian police officer.

Recommended articles

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the protest broke out in the factory located at Oluyole Industrial Estate, Ibadan around 4pm on Monday.

He said that the workers staged the protest to challenge what they called non-distribution of the palliatives allegedly given by the Federal Government to all private companies across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifeso said that it was sad that the protest was hijacked by criminal elements who forced their way into the factory, thus destroying vehicles and other property worth millions of naira.

One person died and 12 suspects were arrested in connection with the violent protest,’’ he said.

The spokesman, however, said that normalcy had returned to the area where the company is located, following the deployment of police operatives to maintain peace.

He also said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayodele Sonubi, had ordered the transfer of the matter to the homicide unit of the Criminal Investigations Department for further investigation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the protest was premised on false information created and peddled by some workers over the disbursement of palliatives to privately-owned companies,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osifeso said that the command would give further information on the matter as soon investigation was concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCDC registers 63 cholera deaths, 2102 suspected cases

NCDC registers 63 cholera deaths, 2102 suspected cases

NNPCL declares state of emergency on oil production

NNPCL declares state of emergency on oil production

You have no power to appoint anyone — Sokoto Govt tells Sultan

You have no power to appoint anyone — Sokoto Govt tells Sultan

Govt alone can't solve housing issue in Lagos - Sanwo Olu seeks partnerships

Govt alone can't solve housing issue in Lagos - Sanwo Olu seeks partnerships

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

Gov Bago approves ₦5bn for new NYSC camp, ₦200k bonus for corps members

Gov Bago approves ₦5bn for new NYSC camp, ₦200k bonus for corps members

Imo Assembly suspends 4 members for alleged impeachment plot against speaker

Imo Assembly suspends 4 members for alleged impeachment plot against speaker

Adeleke wants corps members to rebuild Nigeria's unity during service year

Adeleke wants corps members to rebuild Nigeria's unity during service year

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Court sets no-case submission in organ harvesting trial for July 10

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rahemat Lateef faked her kidnapping [Punch]

Missing pregnant woman faked her kidnap - Ogun police

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500k bail

Tax force officer in court for ₦264,000 fraud, granted ₦500,000 bail

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter [The GuardianNG]

Bayelsa man to spend 14 years in prison for raping, impregnating his daughter

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]

Lagos Police recover pistol, expended cartridge from suspect