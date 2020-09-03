Mr Ojuoro Olusola, Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Olusola said that the accident, which happened at about 6.10 a.m. at Ayetoro in-bound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was caused by reckless driving.

He said that two vehicles, a Mack mini truck marked ABC 720 XG loaded with banana and a Volvo truck, marked LSR 492 XK, were involved in the accident that led to the death of a man while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Quoting an eye witness, Olusola said that the Volvo truck drove against the traffic and collided with the incoming Mack truck loaded with banana.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at a private morgue in Sagamu town while the survivors were taken to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, Ogun, for intensive care,’’ the commander said.

Olusola said that two trucks had been taken to the police cage through the assistance of FRSC and other sister agencies to ease the free flow of traffic on the express.

He admonished motorists to avoid driving against traffic and shun any nefarious activities that could lead to unnecessary loss of life.