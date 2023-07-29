ADVERTISEMENT
Zulum withdraws commissioner nominee's name from list

News Agency Of Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Zulum had on July 28, forwarded the list of his cabinet nominees to the legislature for screening and approval.

The governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, who announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri, explained that by this, the number of commissioner nominees is down from 18 to 17.

Gusau said further details will be provided should the need arose.

Ngoshe was number 13 on the earlier list submitted to the Assembly by the governor.

The nominee is yet to react to the development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

