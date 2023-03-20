ADVERTISEMENT
Zulum rewards firemen with ₦‎14.9m for swift response to fire outbreak

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has rewarded 149 fire fighters with ₦14.9 million for their swift response to Saturday’s fire outbreak at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.

He said that the visit was in recognition of the swift response by firemen who quenched a major fire outbreak at the popular Gamboru market in Maiduguri metropolis.

The governor noted that their effective service delivery prevented the destruction from escalating to the magnitude witnessed two weeks ago at the Maiduguri Monday market.

Zulum told the firemen that he was impressed with their gallantry and for that he approved the release of ₦14.9 million as grants to about 149 firemen operating under both the federal and state fire services.

“I am here purposely to convey my deep appreciation to all of you for the great work you have been doing. Yesterday (Saturday) we had another fire disaster at Gamboru market and I was informed of your efforts towards quenching the fire.

“This goes to show how committed you are and we want to once again extend our appreciation to you,” Zulum said.

The beneficiaries comprised of 60 firemen working with Borno State Government, 49 working with the Federal Fire Service, as well as 38 volunteer fire fighters.

Zulum directed that each of the 149 fire men be given ₦100,000 and a bag of rice as part of appreciation from the Borno Government.

Meanwhile, the governor during his visit, directed the employment of 38 volunteer firemen into the state Fire Service as permanent staff.

The volunteers, 20 of them with the Maiduguri International Hotel and 18 with the state fire service, were offering support services without

receiving salaries which permanent staff are entitled to.

The governor also directed the management of the state fire service to immediately submit all their requirements that would ensure the optimal performance of firemen in prevention and responses to fire incidents to his office for approval.

Zulum extended similar gesture to the Federal Fire Service, asking them to submit requirements in order to get some intervention from the state government.

