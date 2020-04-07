The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition, which was carried out at about 7 p.m, was done by the Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREP) and supervised by the police and some state government officials.

The spokesman of the police command, SP Shehu Mohammed, is yet to respond to several phone calls when NAN tried to reach him.

However, the command had sent out an invitation for a press conference by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Nagogo, to be held on Tuesday, to brief the public on the development.

Some policemen involved in the demolition, however, told NAN that the house was raided earlier in the day following a tip off.

The raid led to the arrest of some of the suspected cultists, along with some fetish items, including a calabash filled with blood.

“We seriously suspect the blood in the calabash to be of human beings and we also discovered a long list of high ranking politicians and some government officials that may have been targeted to be killed.

“Those arrested have not confessed to anything yet, but we are sure to get to the root of the matter soonest,” the police source said.

Similarly, some eyewitnesses in the neighbourhood said they have noticed, for months, strange movements in and out of the house.

“Many times, we perceived the smell of strong perfume at very odd hours of the night, which seemed to be coming from the house.

“All the vehicles that entered the house used very dark tinted glasses all over and no one ever saw anybody coming through the permanently locked gates in the day time,” an eye witness said.