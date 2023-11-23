ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Governor denies spending over ₦400m on foreign trips

Bayo Wahab

The governor says the report about his foreign trips was fabricated.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Recommended articles

A report by Sahara Reporters had stated that the governor spent ₦170,276,294.31 on international travel and transport, ₦221,567,094 on local travel, and ₦6,929,500.00 on private security within the three months.

However, the state government has described the report as a fabrication, saying it is an attempt to distract the governor.

In a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the state government said the “misinformation” in the report was a “deliberate misinterpretation of budget data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in parts, “We read a report alleging that Governor Dauda Lawal spent over N400 million on foreign trips. This is false and an attempt to tarnish the governor’s image.

“The principles of transparency and accountability are the foundation of Governor Dauda Lawal’s government. All relevant information can be found on the official website of the Zamfara State Government at zamfara.gov.ng.

“Published on the official website is a detailed report on the budget performance, which provides a breakdown of the Governor’s spending on trips and other activities. Under Governor Dauda Lawal, we have implemented a system of complete transparency and accountability, leaving no room for misuse of funds.”

Idris explained that since Lawal assumed office in May as Governor of Zamfara State, he has not undertaken more than three official foreign trips.

The three foreign trips were: attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States of America; a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda; and a meeting with the President of the African Development Bank, Dr, Akinwumi A. Adesina in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire,” Idris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the retreat in Kigali was organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum and was fully sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“So, no money was spent by the government on that. The only money spent on foreign trips was for the UNGA in the United States, and the Northwest Governor’s Meeting with the President of AfDB in Abidjan,” Idris clarified.

He explained further that the expenses of the immediate past administration were attributed to Governor Lawal’s spending.

"The report erroneously attributed the money spent by the previous administration to our government’s spending. Our government has never employed private security services, nor have we witnessed any Ramadan period. Therefore, we are puzzled about how the funding for the Ramadan Fasting and Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) gifts was attributed to us,” he said.

Idris maintained the Government of Zamfara State is committed to transparency, adding that the Lawal-led administration is determined to fulfil its promises to the people of the state.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara Governor denies spending over ₦400m on foreign trips

Zamfara Governor denies spending over ₦400m on foreign trips

President Tinubu inaugurates 15 motorised boreholes to tackle water crisis in Benue

President Tinubu inaugurates 15 motorised boreholes to tackle water crisis in Benue

Kaduna govt, Jobberman partner to address unemployment in the state

Kaduna govt, Jobberman partner to address unemployment in the state

Military destroys 50 illegal oil refining sites, apprehends 51 suspects - DHQ

Military destroys 50 illegal oil refining sites, apprehends 51 suspects - DHQ

Niger's military ruler visits Mali to strengthen ties with Sahel neighbours

Niger's military ruler visits Mali to strengthen ties with Sahel neighbours

ICPC says it considers sexual harassment a corrupt practice with 7 year sentence

ICPC says it considers sexual harassment a corrupt practice with 7 year sentence

Ekiti Govt to transform State into innovation hub - Governor Oyebanji

Ekiti Govt to transform State into innovation hub - Governor Oyebanji

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

Troops eliminate 99 terrorists, apprehend 198 others in 1 week - DHQ

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun