Zamfara Governor denies spending over ₦400m on foreign trips

A report by Sahara Reporters had stated that the governor spent ₦170,276,294.31 on international travel and transport, ₦221,567,094 on local travel, and ₦6,929,500.00 on private security within the three months.

However, the state government has described the report as a fabrication, saying it is an attempt to distract the governor.

In a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, the state government said the “misinformation” in the report was a “deliberate misinterpretation of budget data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in parts, “We read a report alleging that Governor Dauda Lawal spent over N400 million on foreign trips. This is false and an attempt to tarnish the governor’s image.

“The principles of transparency and accountability are the foundation of Governor Dauda Lawal’s government. All relevant information can be found on the official website of the Zamfara State Government at zamfara.gov.ng.

“Published on the official website is a detailed report on the budget performance, which provides a breakdown of the Governor’s spending on trips and other activities. Under Governor Dauda Lawal, we have implemented a system of complete transparency and accountability, leaving no room for misuse of funds.”

Idris explained that since Lawal assumed office in May as Governor of Zamfara State, he has not undertaken more than three official foreign trips.

The three foreign trips were: attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States of America; a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Retreat in Kigali, Rwanda; and a meeting with the President of the African Development Bank, Dr, Akinwumi A. Adesina in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire,” Idris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the retreat in Kigali was organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum and was fully sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“So, no money was spent by the government on that. The only money spent on foreign trips was for the UNGA in the United States, and the Northwest Governor’s Meeting with the President of AfDB in Abidjan,” Idris clarified.

He explained further that the expenses of the immediate past administration were attributed to Governor Lawal’s spending.

"The report erroneously attributed the money spent by the previous administration to our government’s spending. Our government has never employed private security services, nor have we witnessed any Ramadan period. Therefore, we are puzzled about how the funding for the Ramadan Fasting and Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) gifts was attributed to us,” he said.