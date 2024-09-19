ADVERTISEMENT
Yusuf to build homes for flood victims, distribute chairs, desks to 220,000 students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the provision of the houses would significantly assist the flood victims to secure suitable shelter for their families.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Sunusi Bataure, a media aide to Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf. Kabir-Yusuf stated this during the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, held on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that the gesture would mitigate the effects of flooding in the state. He said the provision of the houses would significantly assist the flood victims to secure suitable shelter for their families.

According to him, the state government is working in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to provide food and non items to the flood victims. The governor said the government would also distribute chairs and desks to 220,000 students of basic and post-basic schools under the first phase of the programme.

While expressing delight over the smooth resumption of schools for the 2024/2025 academic session, Kabir-Yusuf assured that his administration would rehabilitate all school infrastructure in the state.

“In line with the components of the Declaration of Emergency on Education in the state, the government will distribute free uniforms to all primary 1 pupils,” Kabir-Yusuf said in the statement.

The governor tasked stakeholders to work together towards achieving the state’s educational goals.

