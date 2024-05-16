ADVERTISEMENT
Court orders arrest of suspended REC who declared false result during Adamawa gov poll

Bayo Wahab

While justifying his action last year, Yinusa-Ari said he acted within the law to avert impending danger from the delay in announcing the results.

Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari
The court ordered his arrest after several attempts to arraign him failed as he came up with excuses for his unavailability every time he was invited to appear in court.

Recall that following the supplementary governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended Yinusa-Ari and charged him to court for declaring a wrong winner while the process was still ongoing.

According to Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the charges border on alleged electoral offences committed during the governorship election in the state.

Justifying his action, Yinusa-Ari said he acted within the law to avert impending danger from the delay in announcing the results.

In his announcement, the suspended REC declared Aishatu Ahmed (Binani), the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner against the sitting governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri.

However, since his suspension, the former REC has not been prosecuted as he keeps evading court summons.

Hence, Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan of the Adamawa State High Court on Thursday, May 16, 2024, issued the warrant of arrest against him.

In his ruling on the application by the Adamawa State Government, the Justice issued the arrest warrant through the state government's counsels.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

