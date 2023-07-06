ADVERTISEMENT
INEC files 6-count charge against suspended Adamawa REC

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC added that the commission was working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.

Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari. [Facebook/Nigeria Police Force]
Suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari. [Facebook/Nigeria Police Force]

The charges border on alleged electoral offences committed during the April governorship election in the state, according to Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the case filed at the High Court in Yola, would come up on July 12.

He said that INEC, at its regular weekly meeting on Thursday, discussed the progress of the prosecution of electoral offenders.

He recalled that the commission met with RECs on Tuesday and confirmed the receipt of case files from the Nigeria Police following the conclusion of investigation into alleged electoral offences during the 2023 general elections.

“One of the cases was the one involving the REC deployed to Adamawa; INEC had assured Nigerians of immediate action on that matter.

“As provided by Section 145(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, an offence committed under the Act shall be triable in a Magistrate’s or High Court of the State in which the offence was committed, or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Furthermore, Section 145(2) of the Act provides that a prosecution under the Act shall be undertaken by legal officers of the Commission, or any legal practitioner appointed by it.

“Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari, INEC has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola.

“Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday, July 12, for commencement of trial.”

He added that the commission was working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.

