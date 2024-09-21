ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You've been my rock - Tinubu showers wife with sweet words on 64th birthday

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Tinubu, her love sustains him, her wisdom guides him, and her strength lifts him.

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran. [naijanews]
Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran. [naijanews]

Recommended articles

“My Dearest Oluremi, on this beautiful day, as we celebrate your 64th birthday, my heart is full of gratitude and love for the incredible woman you are.

“Since we began this journey together, you have been my rock, confidante, greatest supporter, and the love of my life.

“Every step of the way, you have shown unwavering strength, grace, and love to me, our family, and our beloved nation, Nigeria,” wrote the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu described the First Lady as “the heart of our home, the light guiding me through the most challenging days, and the embodiment of kindness and wisdom.

“Your compassion, generosity, and dedication inspire millions of Nigerians and me, especially our young women, who look up to you as their First Lady.

“On your special day, I want to take a moment to tell you how truly blessed I feel to walk this path beside you.”

According to Tinubu, her love sustains him, her wisdom guides him, and her strength lifts him.

He said he could not ask for a better partner to share the triumphs and trials of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you turn 64, I wish you nothing but boundless joy, peace, and happiness. May this year unfold with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments you so richly deserve.

“I look forward to all the moments we will create together in the years to come. With all my love and appreciation, now and always,” wrote the president.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

I’m proud of military - Ighodalo says after casting ballot in Edo guber poll

Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

Where are they sharing the money? Oshiomhole defends APC amid vote-buying claims

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

INEC extends voting time at PUs where voting started late in Edo election

Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

Lagos police arrest stepfather, 2 others for defiling 12-year-old girl

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

Imo LG elections record impressive voter turnout, delayed commencement

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

APC, APGA up in arms as missing result sheets spark controversy in Enugu elections

Edo Poll: Benin residents defy rain, troop out to vote under heavy downpour

Edo Poll: Benin residents defy rain, troop out to vote under heavy downpour

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

Troops arrest 2 gun-runners in Plateau, recover some weapons

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit

Prof Bartholomew Nnaji

Enugu community accuses ex-minister of demolishing ancestral homes in land dispute

Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

Your days are numbered - Air Chief pledges sustained onslaught against bandits