Youth council pledges to partner with Police to fight crimes

The National Youth Council of Nigeria(NYCN) has expressed willingness to partner with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to deal with pressing security challenges and reducing crime in the country.

The President of NYCN, Malam Bello Shagari gave the assurance in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Abuja.

Shagari said that the Nigerian youths have more confident in the Police and the leadership of the country for demonstrating determination to address the concerns of the youth.

The youth leader commended Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for heeding to the cry of young Nigerians on the unprofessional conduct of some members of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Police.

According to him, over the years, there have been complaints over the misconduct of some police in dealing with civilians, especially the young people in some parts of the country.

Shagari said that the action taken by the Federal Government was timely and necessary, adding that the Nigerian youth would continue to resist any form of harassment in the guise of policing.

”SARS has been a factor that has been distancing the friendship between the Police and the citizenry.

”We also applaud the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for taking a swift action in dealing with the situation by ensuring the immediate reform of the department.

” We believe that such efforts will go a long way in addressing policing issues in Nigeria.

”The Police can be rest assure of the support and partnership of the new leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in dealing with pressing security issues and reducing crime in the country, ” Shagari said.

He assured that the leadership of NYCN would, henceforth, begin to watch out for the well-being and the welfare of the Nigerian youth and their relationship with the authorities.

According to him, it is the duty of NYCN to always protect and promote the interest of Nigerian youth.

