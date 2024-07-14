You're a huge blessing to APC - Ganduje excited over Anyim's defection

Ganduje’s excitement was captured in a statement by Edwin Olofu, his Chief Press Secretary.

The statement issued on Sunday in Abuja quoted Ganduje as saying that Anyim’s wealth of experience would be beneficial to the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Ganduje had earlier received Anyim, who defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), into the APC at a ceremony in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital.

“I’m elated to receive such an important personality into our party.

“I want to assure you, on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, that you are welcome to the largest political party in Africa.

“Be assured that we will give you equal opportunity like old members of our party so that you can come to the table with your huge experience and followership,” Ganduje had said.